Two industrial units at Sandyford Business District seek €5m

The growth in popularity among major employers of the Sandyford Business District in south Dublin is expected to result in strong interest from developers, investors and owner-occupiers in two industrial units that have been brought to the market for a total guide price of €5 million.

Located at 77 and 90-91 Furze Road respectively, the properties are being offered for sale by Paul Scannell of HWBC.

The first building, at 77 Furze Road, is fully vacant, while the second, directly across the road at 90-91 Furze Road, is let to the Office of Public Works (Department of Agriculture).

No 77 Furze Road is a substantial warehouse and office facility on a site of 1.2 acres with significant frontage to Furze Road. The building comprises 24,400sq ft of warehouse and office space with 45 car spaces and yard space to the rear. The facility incorporates 9,850sq ft of office accommodation with the balance given over to warehouse space. The building requires modernisation for an occupier or could be developed for an alternative use such as car showrooms, subject to planning permission. The guide price is €2.5 million (excluding VAT).

No 90-91 Furze Road is fully occupied by the Department of Agriculture on a 35-year full repairing and insuring (FRI) lease from March 1986. The facility is mainly used to store State records and comprises 22,750sq ft of space on a site of 1.3 acres. The current passing rent is €147,270 per annum, which equates to €6.40 per square foot. The guide price is €2.5 million (excluding VAT).