Two high-profile OPW sites to be auctioned next month

Two high profile sites in prime residential locations in Dublin have been put on the market for auction next month.

Both are currently owned by the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The first is the former Model School on Church Avenue in Glasnevin, Dublin 9, which adjoins Bons Secours Hospital and is adjacent to the headquarters of Met Éireann. The 325sq m (3,500sq ft) property is situated on a 1,600sq m site.

The property is zoned under the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022 to “protect, provide and improve residential amenities”.

Selling agent Lambert Smith Hampton said it offers a “significant opportunity” for residential redevelopment with a secured rental income also provided by the existing property.

The second property is a 34-space car park at Herbert Lane in Dublin 2, which is described as a “prime freehold development site, with an exceptional location which overlooks Grand Canal and Baggot Street Bridge”.

The total site area is 880sq m and it is zoned to “protect the existing architectural and civic design character, to allow only for limited expansion consistent with the conservation objective”.

Lambert Smith Hampton said the advised minimum value for the school site was €825,000. It is asking for €2.64 million for the car park site.

The auction will take place on November 6th in the Conrad Hotel.