Two high profile Dublin sites for sale in residential locations

Two high profile sites located in prime residential locations in Dublin have been brought to the market for auction next month.

Both properties are currently owned by the Office of Public Works (OPW). The auction will take place on November 6th in the Conrad Hotel by commercial property and real estate consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton.

The first is the former Model School on Church Avenue in Glasnevin, Dublin 9, which adjoins Bons Secours Hospital and is adjacent to the headquarters of Met Eireann. The 325 sq m property is situated on a 1,600 sq m site.

The property is zoned under the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022 to “protect, provide and improve residential amenities”.

Lambert Smith Hampton said it offers a “significant opportunity” for residential redevelopment with a secured rental income also provided by the existing property. The “advised minimum value” of the property is €825,000.

The second property is a 34 space car park at Herbert Lane in Dublin 2, which was described as a “prime freehold development site, with an exceptional location which overlooks Grand Canal and Baggot Street Bridge”.

The total site area is 880 sq m and it is zoned to “protect the existing architectural and civic design character, to allow only for limited expansion consistent with the conservation objective”. The advised minimum value of the property is €2.64 million.

Lambert Smith Hampton director of agency Nigel Kingston said the properties would attract both local and international bidders.

“We are delighted to work with the OPW on the sale of these two properties which will likely attract significant interest from both local and international investors alike,” he said.

“The growing demand for residential property in Dublin has been well documented and both assets represent ideal development opportunities.

“Properties of this nature located in prime locations in the city rarely come to the market and we would recommend that interested parties get in touch with our team as soon as possible.”