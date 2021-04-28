TWM strengthens professional services team

Eithne O’Neill has joined TWM’s professional services team as a director.

Eithne was formerly a director at CBRE and worked in the valuations team there for 15 years.

Highly regarded within the property industry, she has more than 20 years’ experience within the Irish commercial real estate sector and is a certified valuer.

Welcoming Ms O’Neill’s decision to join TWM, the company’s head of professional services, Ken Noble, said: “ Eithne’s extensive experience – especially in specialist areas such as nursing homes, service stations, hospitality and going-concern businesses – will support our team’s growth plans in the valuation, rent review and asset management areas particularly.”