Tullamore offices a cost-effective option at €12.86 per sq ft

Companies looking for a cost-effective location both for their business and their employees may be interested in a modern detached office building which has been brought to the letting market in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Joint agents Quinn Agnew, Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill, and Clement Herron Real Estate are quoting €450,000 per annum, or the equivalent of just €12.86 per sq ft, for Four Central Business Park.

The property, which has undergone a complete refurbishment by Pat Flanagan’s ONS Ireland, is laid out over two and three storeys, has flexible floor plates and extends to 3,250sq m (35,000sq ft). The property has 169 surface car parking spaces and sits on a large landscaped site.

Located on the outskirts of Tullamore Town, Four Central Business Park offers the prospective occupier excellent connectivity with the country’s main cities by both road and rail.

Manus Agnew of Quinn Agnew says he expects the building to appeal to companies and organisations seeking to take advantage of the extremely competitive rent, and the lower cost of housing for staff locating in the Tullamore area.