Trio of office suites in Sandyford’s Beacon Court for €3.1m

Beacon Hospital holds 20-year lease from 2016 at a passing rent of €269,400 up to 2021
The Mall, Beaon Court, Sandyford, Dublin 18

The Mall, Beaon Court, Sandyford, Dublin 18

 

Three office suite investments at The Mall in Beacon Court, Sandyford, Dublin 18, are expected to have a broad appeal when they go on sale from today for €3.1 million, which will show a net initial yield of 8.32 per cent. Colliers International and Turley Property Advisors are handling the sale.

End-of-terrace suites 13,14 and 15 are located at the southern end of the enclosed glazed mall, which is a unique feature of the development. The buildings, interconnecting at each floor level, provide a gross internal floor area of 981.50sq m (10,569sq ft) over three floors, together with 15 basement car-parking spaces.

Beacon Hospital holds a 20-year lease from 2016 at a passing rent of €269,400 up to February 2021. There is a fixed uplift to €280,000 from 2021 to 2026, at which point the rent reverts to market rent.

Break option

The lease allows for a break option in year 12, in February 2028. Accordingly, there is an unexpired term of just under 10 years to the break option.

The tenants have carried out an impressive fit-out comprising a mix of open-plan and cellular offices with full modern specification. An eight-person lift services all floors. The property also comes with a private patio/breakout area to the rear.

Beacon Hospital Sandyford provides administration services for the Beacon Hospital, including finance, HR and accounts. It also provides academy training facilities as well as programmes for UCD and Beacon Hospital.

The selling agents are guiding €3.1 million, which equates to a net initial yield of 8 per cent, rising to 8.32 per cent in 2021, and a capital value of €293 per sq ft.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.