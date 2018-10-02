Trendy Dutch opticians open first Irish shop in Dublin

Dutch optician Ace & Tate has opened its first Irish store at 30 Exchequer Street in Dublin, bringing to 33 the number of outlets now operated by the company across Europe, including locations in Milan, Brussels and London.

Founded in 2013 by Mark De Lange, who has family connections to Cork, Amsterdam-based Ace & Tate is geared primarily towards younger consumers aged 20 to 40. Exchequer Street will be seen as an ideal location for the new business. The store forms part of the wider St Andrew’s House and is owned by BCP Asset Management.

The store extends to 75sq m (816sq ft) and was let on a new 10-year term for €95,000 per year.

Sharon Walsh of BNP Paribas Real Estate said the new letting was a welcomed addition to Exchequer Street and showed the strength and attractiveness of the location to new and emerging brands.

Ellen Duignan of Cushman & Wakefield said Ace & Gate had a strong online platform and its decision to open in Ireland was based on online sales and enquiries.

According to BCP investment director Nick Cullen, securing this tenant affirmed the company’s strategy of acquiring commercial property in strategic retail locations.