Tipperary site with planning for 34 houses and creche guiding at €450,000

Developers looking to capitalise on the demand for homes in the Co Tipperary town of Clonmel and its immediate catchment area will be interested in a 3.5-acre residential site which has come to the market with planning permission for 34 houses and a creche in the nearby village of Clerihan.

The site is being offered for sale by agent Knight Frank at a guide price of €450,000.

On September 30th, 2005, Bord Pleanála granted permission (04/1429) for the construction of the Cnoc Aoibheann residential development which comprised 70 houses, a creche, retail units, office units and a pub.

The subject site comprises the 34 unbuilt house sites and unbuilt creche site to the rear of this development. The duration of the original planning permission has been extended until December 31st, 2021 (ref 18/601485).

The village of Clerihan is just 6km from Clonmel town, an established provincial centre with a population of over 17,000 and a strong employment base thanks to the presence of large multinationals including Abbott and Boston Scientific.

In terms of its wider accessibility, Clerihan is 15km from exit 10 (Cahir) and exit 8 (Cashel) on the M8 motorway, offering ready access to Cork, Limerick and Dublin. Both Waterford and Kilkenny are within a 40km drive of the village.