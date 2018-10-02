Three office suites in Sandyford bought for €3.65m

Investments in The Mall, Beacon Court, will show yield for 6.8% on nearly 11,000sq ft
The Mall, Beacon Court, Sandyford, Dublin 18.

The Mall, Beacon Court, Sandyford, Dublin 18.

 

A private investor has bought three office suites at The Mall in Beacon Court, Sandyford, Dublin 18, for €3.65 million.

The purchase price will show a net initial yield of 6.8 per cent. This will rise to 7 per cent in 2021, when the annual rent roll is due to be increased from €269,400 to €280,000.

The end-of-terrace suites at the southern end of the enclosed glazed mall interconnect at floor level and provide a gross floor area of more than 981sq m (10,569sq ft). The three units share15 basement car parking spaces.

The Beacon Hospital in the same development holds a 20-year lease from 2016 at a passing annual rent of €269,400 up to 2021. There will be a fixed uplift to €280,000 per annum from 2021 to 2026, at which point the rent is due to revert to market levels.

Joint agents Stephen Conway of Colliers International and Nick O’Loughlin of Turley Property Advisers handled the sale. Matthew Vanston, BNP Paribas Real Estate, represented the purchaser, a private investor.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.