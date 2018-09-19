Three lots of industrial land covering 224.8 acres in Newbridge

A strategic industrial land bank at Little Connell in Newbridge, Co Kildare, is new to the market this week at 11 million through joint agents Lisney and Conway Auctioneers.

The entire holding extends to 224.8 acres and is part zoned industrial, agricultural and unzoned. It is on the southern side of the R445, the dual carriageway running from Naas to Newbridge.

According to the agent, the land bank is capable of housing major logistics and industrial buildings and is adjacent to a Lidl distribution centre and the Wyeth pharmaceutical premises on the east side of Newbridge.

The site is available in three lots or the entire. Lot one is an 11.4-acre site of mainly industrial land at the front of the site, guiding €1.8 million. This adjoins a Lidl distribution hub of about 54,000sq m (581,270sq ft), which has just started construction. These lands will be serviced by the construction of a new road from the R445 through to the original Lidl distribution centre on the Great Connell Road to the west of the site.

Lot two is about 98.5 acres, the majority of which is zoned industrial, and comes with a guide price of €6.2 million, while lot three is 114.9 acres of unzoned/part-zoned agricultural land, guiding €3 million.

This location offers easy access to the M7 and is an established logistics hub with companies such as Aldi, Lidl, Primark and DSV operating in the vicinity.

Upgrades, including a third lane, are being planned for the M7, while the Newhall Interchange (Naas South) is due to be upgraded to provide free-flow accessibility to the M7 about 1.5km to the east.