Three commercial units in Blanchardstown for €2.85m

Agent Kelly Walsh is quoting more than €2.85 million for three fully-let commercial units in Blanchardstown which would reflect a net yield of 7.8 per cent.

Units 1-3 on Snugborough Road in Dublin 15 generate a combined rent roll of €241,000 with a weighted average unexpired lease term of about 13.65 years.

Eastern European supermarket Polonez has a 418sq m (4,500sq ft) unit

Tenants include Atlas Tyres which runs a large auto servicing centre extending to 836sq m ( 9,000sq ft); wholesale craft butcher The Dublin Meat Company occupies a 125sq m (1,350sq ft) unit which has a further 32sq m (340sq ft) in an upstairs mezzanine; and eastern European supermarket Polonez has a 418sq m (4,500sq ft) unit.

The Snugborough Road centre has been refurbished recently and comes with extensive car-parking and ancillary yard space.