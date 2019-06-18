‘This time it’s different’ – new property lobby group

Members of Irish Institutional Property (IIP), a new lobby group, insisted on Tuesday that while the commercial property market is at a late stage in the cycle, the Republic will be spared a re-run of the crash seen more than a decade ago.

Brian Moran, managing director of US real estate group Hines’s Irish business, told reporters at IIP’s launch in Dublin that overseas investors now see the prime Irish office sector – which is currently valued at a rental yield of about 4 per cent – as “fully priced”, offering little or no upside.

“Statistically, we are late cycle and now in the high probability of there being a downturn,” Mr Moran said. However, he said that the Irish commercial property sector “has a natural extension to it” as the market continues to “catch up” after the crash.

In Dublin, the establishment of technology campuses US tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon “has led to another natural extension beyond the natural cycle” in the office sector.

The third element underpinning the market is that “we now have longer-term, patient capital that has for the most part replaced speculative, or short-term, highly-leveraged capital,” he said, adding that these more professional, institutional investors are prepared to invest through the cycle.

“When we do see the natural end of the cycle, it shouldn’t be anywhere near as volatile or as deep as it was the list time around,” Mr Moran said. “Inevitably it will happen. When? We don’t know. But we are not going to make a run for the door when that happens.”

IIP’s ten founding members, including Hines, Kennedy Wilson, publicly-quoted real-estate investment trusts Green Reit, Ires Reit and Hibernia Reit, have been among the most active buyers of Irish property assets since the crash as banks, the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) oversaw the sale of tens of billions of euros of assets that were previously in the hands of highly-indebted domestic developers and investors.

“We have moved from a speculative debt-based funding model to the current model enabled by long-term institutional capital,” said Pat Farrell, chief executive of IIP. “This has been a necessary shift and will ensure a more stable property market which is in the best interest of the economy.”

Responding to comments from a UN Rapporteur in a letter to the Government in March that heavy investment by funds and trusts into rental property is making the market unaffordable for individuals and led to the “financialisation of housing”, Mr Farrell said his members are meeting natural demand in the market.

“Any supply into the market is helping to close the gap [with demand],” he said.