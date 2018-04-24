Tenant signs up for first floor of George’s Quay Plaza

Vistra Alternative Investments will let 495sq m for €592 per sq m under 15-year lease
George’s Quay Plaza: Vistra is renting the first floor

Green Reit has signed up Vistra Alternative Investments (Ireland) Ld for part of the first floor of George’s Quay Plaza in Dublin 2. The new arrival will pay a rent of €592 per sq m (€55/sq ft) for 495sq m (5,330sq ft) under a 15-year full repairing and insuring lease, with a tenant break option in year seven. Vistra will also rent four car parking spaces at €4,000 each.

The recently refurbished offices have direct access to Tara Street Dart station and are within a short walk of the Luas service.

Stephen Noonan of JLL is now looking for a tenant for 784sq m (8,344sq ft)on the second floor of the building.

€325,000 for Tallaght infill site
Johnny Hanrahan of Savills is guiding €325,000 for an infill residential site close to Belgard Retail Park in Tallaght , Dublin 24. Although there is no planning permission currently in place, Ronan said there was positive feedback following a pre-planning consultation for four three-bed duplexes, four two-bed apartments, and one two-bed end-of-terrace house. The site extends to 0.15 of a hectare (0.37 of an acre) and is accessed from Colberts Fort.

