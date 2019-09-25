Tallaght village lands zoned for residential development guiding at €5m

Developers involved in the delivery of student accommodation and apartments for the private rented sector will be interested in a well-located residential site in south Dublin, which has been brought to the market at a guide price of €5 million.

Extending to an area of one hectare (2.46 acres), the property is situated in the heart of Tallaght village, fronting Old Greenhills Road. The lands are predominantly within an area zoned objective “VC”, the aim of which is “to protect, improve and provide for the future development of village centres”. The remainder of the site is zoned objective “TC” which aims “to protect, improve and provide for the future development of town centres” as part of the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2016-2022. Both zonings offer scope for a variety of development uses including residential development.

A feasibility study prepared by John Fleming Architects indicates the site’s potential in the delivery of a residential scheme comprising 204 apartments, or 618 student-bed spaces.

The site which adjoins St Mary’s Priory is owned by the Dominican Order and is being disposed of as part of the order’s review of its overall property holding.

Campus

The Dominican Order first came to Tallaght in 1856, to establish a novitiate and house of formation for those entering the order. Today, the priory is the location for a centre providing for degree-level education in theology for lay students by distance learning through the Priory Institute. The adjoining campus houses the Tallaght Retreat and Conference Centre, offering retreats and courses. The Dominicans offer individual counselling and psychotherapy for adults, children and families at the St Catherine’s Counselling Centre. The priory also has pastoral responsibility for the nearby parishes of St Aengus, Dominic’s and St Mary’s.

The proceeds of the site’s sale will be used to support this work and to provide for the ongoing medical and care needs of ageing members of the Dominican community.

Roger Keogh and Patrick Kirwan of selling agents, GVA Donal O’Buachalla, say the Dominicans’ land will attract significant interest from student accommodation specialists given its close proximity to the Tallaght campus of Technological University Dublin (TUD). Equally, Tallaght’s proven record as a location for both owner-occupiers and investors is expected to draw developers involved in the construction of apartments for both traditional buyers and the private rented sector.

Situated 11.5km southwest of Dublin city centre, Tallaght village enjoys excellent connectivity to all national road networks. The site is just 1.5km from the Luas red line stop at Tallaght providing regular and rapid access to both the city centre and Citywest. The village is served by numerous Dublin Bus routes.

As the main town within the catchment of South Dublin County Council, Tallaght offers a range of amenities including restaurants and shops including The Square Shopping Centre and IMC Cinemas. TUD’s Tallaght campus caters for 6,000 full and part-time students, while City West Business Park, South City Business Park, Whitestown Business Park and Airton Road are all nearby.