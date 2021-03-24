Sutton lands a prime residential opportunity at €1.5m guide

Developers involved in the delivery of homes aimed towards the upper end of Dublin’s owner-occupier market will be interested in a site that has come for sale on the Howth Peninsula at a guide price of €1.525 million.

Located on Carrickbrack Road in Sutton, “Fairways” comes with full planning approval for the demolition of the existing house and its replacement with three substantial detached homes. The new properties comprise two five-bedroom dormer bungalows (265sq m/2,852sq ft) and one four-bedroom dormer bungalow (206sq m/2,217sq ft). The precise details of the planning permission may be viewed on the Fingal County Council website under planning reference F19A/0442.

The subject site extends to 0.34 hectares (0.84 acres) and contains mature trees, a number of which will be retained in the new development to provide an attractive blend of old and new in the planned landscaping.

Abundance of amenities

Located within one of the most prestigious and highly sought-after coastal residential areas of Sutton, the site is bounded by a number of significant detached residences and the mature, residential estate of Offington Park. The property is situated between Sutton Cross in one direction on the Carrickbrack Road, and Howth Summit in the other.

Sutton Cross offers an abundance of amenities with a wide range of leisure facilities, including sports clubs and water-based activities, as well as a choice of shops, supermarkets, restaurants and hotel. Howth village is a 10-minute drive away, with its marina, yacht club, fishing port and numerous, well-known fish restaurants.

There are several primary and secondary schools in close proximity to the subject site, including the Burrow National School, St Fintan’s National and High Schools, Sutton Park and Santa Sabina.

In terms of public transport, Sutton Dart station and numerous Dublin Bus routes offer regular access to the city centre and beyond.

Those seeking further details on the site should contact the selling agent, REA Grimes, by emailing valerie@reagrimes.ie or paul@reagrimes.ie.