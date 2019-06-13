State’s largest residential landlord offers €137m of shares to help buy 815 apartments

Ires Reit, the State’s largest residential landlord, started a share sale on Thursday that may raise about €137 million as it lines up funding to acquire a portfolio of 815 apartments, mainly in Dublin, where tenants are paying almost €1,500 rent a month.

The Dublin-listed company, led by chief executive Margaret Sweeney, also said that it has exercised an option to extend committed credit facilities from banks, including Barclays, AIB, HSBC, Bank of Ireland and Ulster bank, to €600 million from €450 million.

Ires had been selected last month as the preferred bidder of the apartments portfolio, which were being sold by Marathon Asset Management and are spread across 16 different locations. The agreed value of the transaction, at €285 million, was about €45 million over the original asking price.

The share sale is being carried out by way of Davy, Investec, Barclays and TD Securities by way of a planned placement of 86.5 million new units. Shares in Ires dropped as much as 4.4 per cent in Dublin on Thursday to €1.583. If the new stock is placed at that level, it would raise about €137 million.

Ires currently only has authorisation from shareholders to sell half the stock being offered and will need shareholder agreement at an extraordinary general meeting, scheduled for July 9th, to complete the placing of the remaining shares.

“Upon successful completion of the Marathon Portfolio acquisition, the company will have grown its portfolio to 3,568 residential units since our IPO,” said Ms Sweeney, referring to the company’s initial public offering (IPO) in April 2014, when it raised an initial €200 million.

“In addition, the company has the opportunity to deploy capital at attractive yields on a pipeline of both acquisition and own-development properties.”

Fifteen of the apartment complexes are in Dublin, led by a scheme Santry comprised of 142 units, with one based in Cork. The portfolio is currently generating €14.2 million of rent per year - or an average of €1,486 a month per occupied apartment.

All of the apartments in the portfolio are in so-called rent pressure zones where rent increases are limited to 4 per cent a year. Ires estimates that the portfolio’s rental yield will rise from 5.1 per cent to 5.3 per cent within three years.