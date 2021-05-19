Sports Direct to open ‘mega store’ in Galway city centre

Sports Direct is to open a new “mega-store” at the Corrib Shopping Centre in Galway city centre later this year.

The 65,000sq ft outlet comprises four floors and had been occupied by Debenhams prior to the closure of its 11-store Irish network in 2020. The new store, which is currently being fitted out, is likely to include some of the group’s other product lines including clothing brand, USC, as well as its Brand Max concept.

Sports Direct is making a significant investment in its new Galway premises and has plans for the creation of over 100 new jobs.

Commenting on his company’s plans for its new store, Leonard Brassel, country head of the Fraser Group in Ireland said: “We are delighted to secure such a significant presence in the Galway market and are excited about bringing a new Sports Direct along with other facias to this market.”

Mr Brassel said the new store is the first of several openings planned for the Irish market over the course of 2021 and 2022.

Karl Stewart, head of retail at Cushman & Wakefield who negotiated the deal said: “ This is a significant letting for the market at a time when retail, particularly bricks and mortar, has been under pressure and scrutiny. A letting of this scale is a welcome boost for the Galway retail market and for the market generally.