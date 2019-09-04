South Dublin site with planning permission for 203 homes seeks €14m

Agent Bannon is guiding a price of €14 million for a ready-to-go development site with full planning permission for 203 homes at Carrickmines, in south Dublin.

Extending to an area of 10.38 acres (4.2 hectares), the land is located off Glenamuck Road South, and 900 metres from the Park Carrickmines retail park. The site is highly accessible to both the M50 motorway and the Luas green line service at Ballyogan, offering easy access to both Dublin city centre and beyond.

While planning permission was obtained in June 2019 for a residential scheme comprising 173 apartments and 30 houses, a feasibility study prepared by Ferreira Architects in advance of the sale indicates the site’s potential for a private rented scheme of 333 apartments.

Full details of the existing permitted development can be accessed at the dedicated strategic housing development (SHD) website, www.glenamuckshd.ie. In addition to the residential units the permission also provides for 299sq m of communal/amenity space, a 480sq m creche facility and an 84sq m retail unit.

A further full suite of information which includes site investigations, drawings and planning permission details can be found in the data room, www.glenamuckroad.com.