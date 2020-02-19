South Dublin site with full planning for 34 homes seeks €4m

A prime south Dublin site with full planning permission for the development of 34 new homes has been brought to the market by agent Hooke & MacDonald at a guide price of €4 million.

Located at the junction of Brennanstown Road and the old Bray Road in the heart of the much sought-after Cabinteely village, the subject site extends to 1.36 acres (0.55 hectares) and comes with consent for the delivery of 10 houses, 13 apartments and 11 duplexes.

Public tender

The design by McCullough Mulvin Architects sets out the proposed scheme in a single L-shaped block of apartments and duplexes overlooking Cabinteely village, with a single terrace of three-storey houses to the rear, forming a landscaped courtyard between them. The design provides for surface car-parking only, with no basement required.

The site is well served by public transport, with numerous Dublin Bus routes available along the N11 quality bus corridor, which is just a three-minute walk away. The Laughanstown Luas green line stop is situated nearby, while the M50 motorway is located within a five-minute drive of the site.

The property is being offered for sale by public tender.