South Dublin office investment for €750,000

An office unit with own-door access on Dublin’s Stillorgan Road has come to market seeking in excess of €750,000.

Number 19 Priory Office Park comprises an end-of-terrace, first and second floor office unit with own-door access. The property extends to about 220sq m (2,368 sq ft), and comes with three car parking spaces located to the rear.

It is let under a short-term lease agreement at a passing rent of €54,000 a year, determinable by three months’ notice, indicating a net initial yield of 6.55 per cent.

A deed of renunciation, which precludes the tenant’s entitlement to a long-term lease, has been executed, thus providing an opportunity for the purchaser to let or occupy the unit themselves.

The property is presented in good condition throughout with a generous reception area, open-plan offices and meeting rooms. Internal features include perimeter trunking wired for power and data cabling, kitchenette facilities and toilets. It is well-located in an accessible and convenient area, within walking distance of Stillorgan village, 2km west of Blackrock village, and about 5km south of Dublin city centre.