Social housing at up to €2,500 a month at Ballymore’s new Dublin scheme

Irish property developer Ballymore, which has been the subject of criticism from residents at its London developments, is hoping to fulfil its social housing obligations at its new Connolly Quarter scheme by leasing units to Dublin City Council. The units would be let at market rates, which could mean rents for the council of more than €2,500 for a two-bedroom unit.

Ballymore and its partner, Singapore-based Oxley Holdings, received planning permission from the council in January to build 741 apartments, along with offices and other amenities, at Connolly Quarter.

Located alongside Connolly rail station, the new 80,000sq m quarter will feature three blocks that will house offices, shops, homes and a hotel, eventually becoming home to some 5,000 people. It will also provide new bases to the Docklands Boxing Club and St Joseph’s O’Connell Boys’ GAA club.

The development will consist of 741 apartments, of which 75 will be set aside for social housing, as per the council’s ‘part five’ obligations. This requires developers to set aside a certain proportion of any new builds to the local council to be used as social housing, by either selling or leasing them, or offering units in an alternative location.

According to its planning application, Oxley wants to lease these units, on a 15-year term, to the council. The rent would be based on the market rent at the time of the agreement. Current rents in the docklands are typically more than €2,000 for a two-bed apartment, with two-beds on the market at €2,970 a month at Capital Dock, and €2,550 at Dublin Landings.

Studio apartments

Thirty-six units, or almost half of all the social housing provided, would be studio apartments aimed at single people; 16 would be one-bed units, with another 23 two-bed apartments.

According to architectural drawings, the social units are all based in the same block, and are spread out over nine levels.

It’s not clear whether the development will have a separate entrance for those living in the social-housing element of the development.

Ballymore has been criticised for the use of a so-called “poor door” at its Embassy Gardens in Nine Elms development in London, which has a separate entrance for affordable housing. Unlike the hotel-like lobby used by those who own private flats in the development, those who have acquired units through the shared-ownership scheme enter at the rear of the scheme. They also don’t have access to its swimming-pool bridge.

The move by Ballymore/Oxley to look for market rents at the development highlights the difficulty faced by the council in securing housing for social uses in the city centre at a reasonable cost.

At Dublin Landings, Ballymore/Oxley reached an agreement for the council to acquire 30 of the apartments in the 268-unit development for social housing. This transaction was expected to be completed at the end of 2020.

Scrutiny

A privately-owned company, Ballymore has been the focus of much scrutiny in the UK in recent days, as indicated in a recent Financial Times article, which revealed that service charges at the developer’s high-end London developments have been rising sharply, effectively “trapping” owners in their apartments, which include those at Embassy Gardens and High Point Village.

According to the report, 10 Ballymore residents said their service charges had increased by 10-30 per cent annually since moving into their homes within the past decade. Another 14 residents recorded annual rises of 5-10 per cent. Industry norms are a 2-3 per cent annual increase.

Ballymore was one of the National Asset Management Agency’s biggest debtors, before exiting the agency in 2019 by repaying some €3.2 billion. Since then it has become a key player in developments both at home and in London.

Latest accounts for Ballymore’s UK business show it paid a £15 million (€17 million) dividend for the 2020 financial year. No such payment was made in 2019.

The company’s ultimate parent is Ballymore Properties Unlimited Company, an Irish group controlled by Sean Mulryan, its founder and chief executive.