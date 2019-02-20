Six new lettings at Showgrounds shopping centre in Clonmel

Six new lettings have just been completed at the Showgrounds shopping centre in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, through joint agents HWBC and Cushman & Wakefield.

Showgrounds – anchored by TK Maxx, Argos and Marks & Spencer – has been boosted by the arrival of Iceland and Dealz. The latter has taken a 762sq m (8,200sq ft) unit, while Iceland is to occupy a 2,343sq m (8,000sq ft) next to Dealz.

Meanwhile, Costa Coffee has taken a 204sq m (2,200sq ft) unit, and other new tenants include The Gourmet Butchers , Boston Barber and Hale.

Showgrounds has more than 11,984sq m (129,000sq ft) of retail, food and leisure space spread over 30 retail units and 360 car-parking spaces.

Two external food and beverage units are available to let, along with kiosk space.