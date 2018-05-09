Six buildings in Dublin 9 purchased for €1.25m

A terrace of six mixed-use buildings opposite Fagan’s bar on the Lower Drumcondra Road in Dublin 9 are expected to be either upgraded or demolished following their sale to a local businessman for €1.25 million.

Turley Auctioneers handled the sale of the portfolio, which produced a rental income of €74,500 when the properties were launched. Turley suggested that if a number of the houses were upgraded, the rent roll could possibly rise to more than €120,000. All six have good-sized car-parking spaces to the rear with development potential.

The properties have a high visibility, located as they are along the N1 route from the city centre to Dublin Airport.