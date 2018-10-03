Shopping centre outside Navan on sale for €3.4m

Johnstown’s yearly €329,920 rentals, including SuperValu, means 8% net yield
Johnstown Shopping Centre, Navan, Co Meath. The centre is located to the southeast of the town in a densely populated area of some 2,700 households.

Johnstown Shopping Centre, Navan, Co Meath. The centre is located to the southeast of the town in a densely populated area of some 2,700 households.

 

Estate agent Bannon is seeking €3.8 million for Johnstown Shopping Centre, located in a fast-expanding neighbourhood on the outskirts of Navan, Co Meath. The investment will show a net initial yield of 8 per cent from the fully let scheme.

Johnstown produces €329,920 per year, reflecting sustainable rents with a weighted average unexpired lease term of just under 10 years. The overall building extends to 3,563sq m (38,347sq ft) and is anchored by a well run SuperValu store extending to 2,160sq m (23,251sq ft). The property has benefitted from considerable improvements through asset managers Sigma Retail Partners.

The owner-occupied elements of the scheme, including SuperValu, Costa Coffee and the upper floor offices, do not form part of the sale. The 10 units that are included incorporate Boyle Sports, Ischia Hair and Beauty and The Ivy Café among others, many of them trading from the centre for more than a decade. Hickey’s Pharmacy is held separately as a standalone investment.

The shopping centre is located to the southeast of Navan in a densely populated area of some 2,700 households.

Alex Patterson of Bannon said he expects strong interest in Johnstown given its “excellent income return from long established retailers in an expanding residential area”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.