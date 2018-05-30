Shop space to rent near the Spire in Dublin for €10,000 a month

Robert Colleran is quoting a rent of €10,000 per month under a short-term lease for the ground floor and basement of a retail unit just a few doors from the Spire on O’Connell Street in Dublin 1.

The shop, at 5 O’Connell Street Upper, is close to North Earl Street and the Savoy Cinema. It has 5m of street frontage, good floor-to-ceiling height over both floors and offers 54sq m (581sq ft) at ground floor level and 60sq m (646sq ft) in the basement. The agent suggests there may also be potential to rent an adjoining ground floor shop of 47sq m (506sq ft).

However, interested parties should know that it is difficult to secure planning permission for cafe/food use on O’Connell Street, so the property probably suits a pop-up shop or some other form of retail use.

The quoted rent includes rent, rates and building insurance under a short-term lease with flexible terms.