Seven-story office building in Cork for sale for €1.75m

26/27 South Mall has rental of €103,000 and three vacant floors
26/27 South Mall, Cork: three floors still vacant

Lisney’s Cork office is seeking €1.75 million for a high-quality office investment at 26/27 South Mall. The building is being sold on behalf of Friends First.

The seven-storey building has a net floor area of 1,543sq m (16,615sq ft), most of it let to O’Mahony Pike Architects, Focus Ireland,the Health Service Executive and O’Connor Murphy Clune Solicitors at an overall annual rental income of €103,000. Lisney says there is an opportunity to substantially increase the existing rent by securing tenants for three vacant floors extending to 625sq m (6,732sq ft).

The agency recorded a 15.4 per cent increase in prime city centre rents in 2017 and predicted that with rents very competitive compared with Dublin, Cork would continue to attract foreign direct investments in 2018.

Warehouse and offices for rent near airport

Industrial specialist William Harvey is quoting flexible terms and a rent of €130,000 for a modern, detached high-bay warehouse and office facility at Northwest Business Park close to the Port Tunnel and Dublin Airport.

The 1,660sq m (17,868sq ft) modern building includes 300sq m (3,229sq ft) of two-storey office accommodation and staff facilities.

