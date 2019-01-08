Second year of expansion for Dublin office market as tech firms grow

Dublin’s office rental market expanded in 2018, setting new records as tech companies expanded in the city.

The figures from property consultants CBRE Ireland showed the volume of lettings in Dublin was more than 364,000 sq m last year, reaching almost 144,000 sq m during the fourth quarter alone.

The market has been boosted by expansion in the technology sector, with several strategic transactions signed during the year.

“Most of the large transactions signed in 2018 occurred in some of the new office stock being delivered in the capital with occupiers committing to buildings in advance of practical completion,” said Marie Hunt, executive director and Head of Research at CBRE in Ireland

It was the second year in a row where the Dublin market put in a performance above average.

The vacancy rate in the capital was just over 6 per cent at the end of last year.