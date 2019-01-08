Second year of expansion for Dublin office market as tech firms grow

Dublin’s office rental market expanded in 2018, setting new records as tech companies expanded in the city.

The figures from property consultants CBRE Ireland showed the volume of lettings in Dublin was more than 364,000 sq m last year, reaching almost 144,000 sq m during the fourth quarter alone.

The market has been boosted by expansion in the technology sector, with several strategic transactions signed during the year.

“Most of the large transactions signed in 2018 occurred in some of the new office stock being delivered in the capital with occupiers committing to buildings in advance of practical completion,” said Marie Hunt, executive director and Head of Research at CBRE in Ireland

It was the second year in a row where the Dublin market put in a performance above average.

The vacancy rate in the capital was just over 6 per cent at the end of last year.

In a separate report, Lisney said more than half the office take-up in Dublin during the year was tech-related, and 80% per cent was located in Dublin City Centre.

However, a lack of supply meant this trend was unlikely to continue in 2019. Some 85,700 sq m of office space is due for completion this year, but much of this is already allocated.

The serviced office sectory is expected to continue growth in 2019, Lisney said. It currently accounts for 135,000 sq m of office stock in the Dublin region, and demand was coming from both the traditional SME sector as well as large global firms seeking flexible accommodation when entering the Dublin market.

