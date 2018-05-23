Second hotel built at Denis O’Brien-owned Spanish golf resort

A second hotel has just been developed at the Denis O’Brien-owned PGA Catalunya Resort in northern Spain at a cost of €6.5 million. This brings Mr O’Brien’s investment in the hotel and golf resort to date to about €120 million.

Next up is the development of some 400 villas and apartments on 300 hectares to include a lake and winery.

The just-built 50-bed Lavida Hotel is aimed at golf enthusiasts and tourists drawn to the area’s cycling, hiking, trekking, and horse riding trails, not to mention nearby historic Girona. Each of the bedrooms has golf course views.

The PGA Catalunya Resort already includes two fine 18-hole golf courses, the 145-bedroom Hotel Camiral and 250 apartments, townhouses and villas.

Mr O’Brien also owns (since 1998) the Quinta do Lago resort in Portugal which consists of 700 hectares with golf courses, hotels, villas and apartments set around a lake and beach.