Sean Dunne’s bankruptcy should not be extended, court told

Businessman Sean Dunne’s Irish bankruptcy should not be extended given the conduct of the official administering it, counsel for the businessman has told the High Court.

Barra McGrory QC, for Mr Dunne, argued the behaviour of offical assignee Chris Lehane during the bankruptcy process fell far below what was expected and the court should not accept his request to “inflict punishment” on the businessman.

Any extension to Mr Dunne’s bankruptcy would breach his property rights, he argued.

Mr McGrory was making submissions on the eighth and final day of the hearing of Mr Lehane’s application to extend the businessman’s bankruptcy due to his alleged non-operation with the process.

Mr Dunne’s Irish bankruptcy was due to expire July 2016 but it has been extended pending the outcome of the hearing to decide if any extension, which can be for a maximum five years, should be granted.

Ms Justice Caroline Costello, reserving her judgment on the extension application, said she was conscious the matter was time sensitive and would try and give judgment as soon as possible.

Earlier on Friday, Mr McGrory said Mr Dunne had “not ignored his Irish bankruptcy,” as had been claimed, and had in fact opposed it in the Irish courts because he was subject to a dual bankruptcy in the United States at the same time.

Addressing issues concerning “Walford”, a property on Dublin’s Shrewsbury Rofficial assigneed that Mr Dunne claims he acquired for €58 million in 2005 in trust for his wife Gayle, counsel said it has always been the businessman’s belief that property never formed part of his estate.

Mr Dunne should be given ‘the benefit of the doubt” in relation to his evidence concerning claims he had not co-operated in respect of Walford, counsel said.

In his replying submissions, Mark Sanfey SC, for Mr Lehane, said the official assignee rejected all of the businessman’s claims.

Counsel said there had been no co-operation by Mr Dunne with the official assignee until early 2016 which was some two years after he was adjudicated a bankrupt.

After that date, there was some co-operation but it was not sufficient, counsel said.

Ulster Bank had in February 2013 petitioned the High Court to have Mr Dunne adjudicated bankrupt here after he had defaulted on some €164million in loans. A month later, Mr Dunne filed for bankruptcy in Connecticut when he claimed to have debts of $1 billion (€830 million) and assets of $55 million and a US bankruptcy trustee was appointed by a US court.

The Irish bankruptcy proceedings continued and in July 2013 the Irish High Court adjudicated Mr Dunne bankrupt.