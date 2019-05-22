Sean Dunne does not recall transferring money to buy Swiss apartment, court told

Bankrupt developer Sean Dunne said he does not recall transferring money to a joint bank account with his wife Gayle Killilea in 2007 to buy a Swiss condominium (apartment).

During his fourth day of testimony in his civil trial at the US district court in Connecticut, Mr Dunne was questioned extensively about a statement of affairs he submitted to Nama in 2010 covering the years 2005 to 2010.

The court heard that Mr Dunne did not include Walford, the €58 million Ballsbridge home he purchased in 2005, in the statement.

“We took legal advice and the advice was that [Walford] did not fall under the umbrella, the look-back period of five years,” Mr Dunne said.

The trustee in Mr Dunne’s American bankruptcy is suing Mr Dunne and Ms Killilea in a Connecticut court in an attempt to reverse the transfer of tens of million of euro and distribute the assets to creditors.

Cash transfers

The court also heard on Wednesday that Mr Dunne did not include several cash transfers to his wife in the Nama statement of affairs, despite Nama’s request that the developer present “full and complete disclosure” of all assets and transfers.

“We looked at it and we didn’t believe that cash transfers fell under the inquiries they were making,” Mr Dunne said.

Among the payments that were made to Ms Dunne’s wife Ms Killilea at this time was €928,364 transferred from an AIB account to a joint Credit Suisse bank account owned by Mr Dunne and Ms Killilea in July 2007. The court heard that this money was used to buy a condominium in Switzerland.

Under questioning by Thomas Curran, lawyer for the plaintiff, Mr Dunne said he did not remember the transaction, though he knew about the property.

“Do I recall it? No,” said Mr Dunne. “I had a company that was turning over hundreds of millions. This transfer maybe wasn’t even signed by me.”

Mr Dunne was also questioned about previous statements he gave under oath concerning the transfer of a total of €100 million to Ms Killilea.

Living expenses

He said that a lot of this money was required for day-to-day living expenses.

He noted in particular that his daughter was attending a special school in Switzerland that cost “about 150,000, 160,000 a year.” He said that Ms Killilea had found the school for his daughter and was happy that they were financing it.

“At that time Gayle was looking after six of us,” Mr Dunne said, referring to his son John and daughter Elaine from his first marriage, as well as the first two of his four children with Ms Killilea.

Mr Dunne was asked when his four children with Ms Killilea were born.

Noting that his two youngest children were born in 2010 and 2013, Mr Curran noted that they were born “after the time that you and your wife were allegedly separated”.

He also said that Mr Dunne began transferring money to Ms Killilea before a judgment for maintenance came down in a Swiss court in August 2010.

Later in the proceedings, judge Jeffrey A Meyer closed the courtroom during discussion of a family court matter.