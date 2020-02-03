Sean Dunne accused of trying to torpedo US bankruptcy settlement

One time property mogul Sean Dunne’s latest court filing is a last minute attempt to sink settlement of his long-running US bankruptcy case and may violate US law, according to a court filing by the bankruptcy trustee.

“Your client is intentionally interfering with the trustee’s attempt to liquidate his judgment, which is based on your client’s actual fraud, “ wrote trustee attorney Timothy Miltenberger in an angry letter to Mr Dunne’s Lawyer, Luke McGrath.

The letter was included as an attachment to the trustee’s motion to intervene in the case.

Mr McGrath could not be immediately reached for comment early Monday.

Late last week, Mr McGrath sought an injunction in a New York state court seeking to block use of proceeds from the sale of Walford, Ireland’s most expensive home, to settle Mr Dunne’s bankruptcy case.

Mr Dunne claimed that the entity holding the proceeds – €13.5 million, according to the trustee’s court filing – owes money to a trust for his four sons from his marriage to his ex-wife Gayle Killilea. The children “will be robbed of benefits owed them” if the funds are used to settle the case, Mr McGrath says in a court filing.

Mr Dunne is seeking the injunction against, John Dunne, his adult son from a previous marriage. John Dunne, who lives in New York city, is the director of Yesreb, which is holding the funds in escrow.

In his motion to intervene, the trustee calls Sean Dunne’s claim that his children from his second marriage are owed money from the sale “demonstrably false”.

“He is not ‘protecting ‘ his children,” the filing says. “He is interfering with the trustee for his personal gain.”

A hearing in the case could occur in a lower Manhattan courtroom as soon as Monday.

In June, a jury in New Haven, Connecticut. found that Sean Dunne had fraudulently transferred millions of euro in assets to Ms Killilea to shield them from creditors and ordered her to pay the trustee €18.1 million.

John Dunne is also a defendant in the case. The trustee would use the money to pay Sean Dunne’s creditors, including Nama and Ulster Bank, which has bankrolled the case.

A judge in the case called off a January 3rd hearing on the trustee’s motion for a prejudgment remedy -- an order to set aside assets to pay the judgment –- because “the parties had reached a settlement”, according to the trustee’s filing.

The trustee cited Sean Dunne’s testimony at last year’s trial as proof that funds from the 2016 sale of Walford were never intended to benefit his children with Ms Killilea. Sean Dunne testified that the proceeds of the sale belong to his ex-wife because of loans she had made to Yesreb, court papers filed by the trustee say.

Asked at one point during the trial if his four boys had an ownership interest in Yesreb, Sean Dunne replied, “I don’t believe so,” according to testimony cited in the trustee’s filing.

The case has played out for years in US bankruptcy and US district court in Connecticut. Sean Dunne’s lawyer, however, is seeking the injunction in a New York state court. In his letter, Mr Miltenberger accuses him of “blatant forum shopping”.