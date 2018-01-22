Savills strengthens team with appointment of senior surveyor

Johnny Hanrahan joins firm after six years at Cushman & Wakefield
Johnny Hanrahan with Mark Reynolds of Savills. Photograph: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

Johnny Hanrahan has joined Savills from Cushman & Wakefield, where he spent six years working in both industrial and professional services divisions.

Hanrahan has provided sales, lettings, acquisition, development and investment expertise to developers as well as private equity and insolvency practitioners. In addition, he has specialised in providing asset valuation for secured lending, loan due-diligence, probate, corporate financial accounting and insolvency purposes.

Recent projects Hanrahan has worked on include the sale of M1 Business Park. He was also involved in the sale of Tougher Business Park for €17 million.

Savills is Ireland’s largest development and consultancy division, with 12 full-time employees working under the guidance of Mark Reynolds.

The company has acted as sole agent on several major land deals in recent years, including the €107.5 million Project Montrose sale of 8.64 acres at RTÉ, and the €170 million sale of Project Trinity – 7 acres of land in Ballsbridge (now Lansdowne Place).

