Savills seeks €775,000 for three shops opposite Aungier Street DIT

Three fully let shops opposite Dublin Institute of Technology on Aungier Street in Dublin 2 are fresh to the market at €775,000 through Savills.

The own-door units, on the ground floor of the Grafton Hall apartment complex, are generating a rent roll of €64,000 and all the tenants recently renewed their leases for another 15 years with no break clauses.

Tenants include the Dublin Pizza Company which occupies number 32 Aungier Street – a 20sq m (215sq ft) unit that generates rent of €18,000 – and number 35 Aungier Street where the 50sq m (538sq ft) unit produces rent of €28,000.

The last unit, number 36 Aungier Street, which extends to 20sq m (215sq ft), is let to Mobile Fix and produces rent of €18,000.

The agent says the vendor will consider selling the units separately.