Savills Ireland bolsters investment advisory team

Savills Ireland has moved to strengthen its investment division with the appointment of Declan Sexton as associate director.

Prior to joining Savills, Sexton held the role of asset manager within the property department at Dunnes Stores, where he worked on shopping centre management, retail lettings, acquisitions and disposals.

He also spent six years with JLL’s investment division, advising on sales, acquisitions and asset management for various clients.

Sexton began his career in general commercial agency and valuations with Cohalan Downing in Cork after qualifying from Limerick Institute of Technology with a BSc in property valuation and management.

Commenting on the appointment, Savills investment director Domhnaill O’Sullivan said: “We are delighted to welcome Declan on board at what is – despite Covid-19 – a very busy time for our business. Although he won’t be physically joining the team until restrictions on movement are lifted, he will, like the rest of us, work remotely, helping us to complete active transactions and drive new business development.”

Savills investment advisory team has, under the guidance of Domhnaill O’Sullivan and Fergus O’Farrell, worked on some of the most high-profile property investments deals in the current cycle, transacting about €10 billion of direct real estate assets during that time.