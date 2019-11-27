Sarah Cullen joins planning team at Savills Ireland

Savills Ireland has strengthened its planning team with the appointment of Sarah Cullen as a planning adviser.

Originally from Armagh, Sarah studied planning to undergraduate and masters level at Queens University in Belfast. She has experience operating in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland planning systems, including working with Craigavon Borough Council. Ms Cullen will assist in the provision of planning services to clients across the island of Ireland.

Raymond Tutty established Savills Ireland’s planning team in 2018 following his relocation from the Savills planning team in London. The creation of the Irish operation was prompted by the increasing demand from clients for end-to-end property services from a single adviser.

Commenting on Ms Cullen’s appointment, Mr Tutty said: “We are delighted to have Sarah on board at a very busy time for the planning team. We’ve had great success since launching the service last year, with several high-profile instructions on both residential and commercial sites throughout the island of Ireland. Most recently, on behalf of Deka Immobilien, we secured planning permission for an extension to the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge.”

Savills planning team provides a range of services, including: appraisals and strategy; development plan submissions; submission of planning applications and appeals; stakeholder engagement; and environmental and sustainability advice. The teams acts on behalf of operators, landowners, developers, and investment companies on retail, leisure, office, industrial, and residential development proposals.