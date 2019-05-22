Sandyford office suite at €650,000 offers net initial yield of 6.72%

Bryan Garry of QRE Real Estate Advisers is quoting €650,000 for an office investment at Q House in Sandyford in south Dublin.

Located on the first floor of the Furze Road scheme, suite 101 which extends to 158sq m (1,701sq ft), is let to Aspire Technology on a five-year effective FRI (full repairing and insuring) lease from 2016 at a current passing rent of €47,400 per annum with two car parking spaces.

With the guide price reflecting a net initial yield of 6.72 per cent, Bryan Garry expects to see strong interest in the property. He also says the suite may suit an owner-occupier who wishes to secure some income prior to taking occupation themselves.

Completed in 2008, Q House is an award-winning development of own-door office suites in Sandyford, a location widely acknowledged as south Dublin’s foremost business location.

Amenities in the area include Dunnes Stores, the Beacon South Quarter Shopping Centre, Insomnia, O’Brien’s, the Beacon Hotel and Clayton Hotel.

Both the M50 motorway and N11 are easily accessible by car, while the Luas stop at Stillorgan is located within a few minutes’ walk of Q House.