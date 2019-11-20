Sandyford industrial unit and office guiding at €400,000

The ongoing redevelopment of Sandyford Industrial Estate as a location for major office occupiers and residential accommodation may see interest coming from investors in a warehouse unit which agent Savills is offering to the market at a guide price of €400,000.

Unit 62B Heather Road comprises 322sq m (3,466sq ft) of warehouse space including offices over two storeys of 86sq m (926sq ft). The property also contains mezzanine space of 59sq m (635sq ft).

The subject property is situated within walking distance of both the Stillorgan and Sandyford green line Luas stops, and is well served by a number of Dublin Bus routes on nearby Blackthorn Avenue.

Opportunity

Sandyford Industrial Estate and the wider Sandyford Business District (SBD) is located 1km from junction 4 of the M50 motorway, 2km from the N11, and 10km from Dublin city centre.

Fergal Cleary of Savills says: “Sandyford Industrial Estate is a prime industrial location with excellent access to the M50. The area has witnessed an enormous wave of redevelopment over the last 10 years and this opportunity therefore, is likely to attract interest from owner occupiers, investors and speculators alike.”