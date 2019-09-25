Sandyford Business District office at €1.3m promises 7.5% net initial yield

An attractive net initial yield of 7.5 per cent is on offer for the prospective purchaser of 5A, Sandyford Business Park in south Dublin.

Located in a prime position within the fast-growing Sandyford Business District (SBD) and less than a five-minute walk from the Luas green line stops at Stillorgan and Sandyford on Blackthorn Road, the subject property is being offered for sale at a guide price of €1.3 million.

The building extends to 382.66sq m (4,119sq ft) with 12 surface car-parking spaces and is leased to Majesco on a full repairing and insuring lease which expiries in October 2024. The property is producing a passing rent of €106,000 per annum.

Considerable interest

Thomas Byrne, who is handling the sale on behalf of Lisney, says he expects the Sandyford property to attract considerable interest from a number of investors due to its attractive remaining lease term, strong net initial yield, and location.

The Sandyford Business District is widely acknowledged as south Dublin’s foremost business address.

Amenities in the area include Dunnes Stores, the Beacon South Quarter Shopping Centre, Insomnia, O’Brien’s, the Beacon Hotel and Clayton Hotel. Apart from its proximity to the Luas green line service, the scheme is located within close proximity to both the M50 motorway and N11.