Sale of 11 apartments in Dublin 4 for €3.6m

Hooke & MacDonald has completed the sale of 11 apartments in Dublin 4 for about €3.6 million within four weeks of bids being received.

The multi-family investment is in the Links Block at Elm Park Green, just off the Merrion Road.

Launched in April at a guide price of €3.4 million, the sale attracted interest from private investors and funds active in the rental market. It closed within a month at a gross yield of 4.83 per cent or about €327,000 per apartment. Individual sales in the development have recently come in at around €350,000 for one-beds and €450,000 for two-beds.

This landmark scheme was designed by Bucholz McEvoy Architects, and built by Michael McNamara & Co in 2006.

The sale included six one-beds and five two-bed dual-aspect units. These are finished to a high-spec, and come with one underground car-parking space.

US investor Starwood Capital Group and Irish developer Chartered Land are putting the finishing touches to the Seamark Building at Elm Park Green which faces the sea. The eight-storey office block extends to 16,940sq m (182,500sq ft) and can be seamlessly split to facilitate two fully independent office blocks featuring separate double-height glazed reception areas.