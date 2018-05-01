Sainsbury and Asda merger has ‘huge implications’ for North

The proposed merger between Sainsbury’s and Asda could have “huge implications for the Northern Irish grocery market,” as it would create a significant force to challenge Tesco’s dominance in the North, a leading industry expert has said.

David Berry, director at Kantar Worldpanel, the international organisation which tracks and analyses shopper behaviour, said the merger would effectively mean a huge shake up for the grocery landscape in the North.

“Tesco has been the biggest retailer in Northern Ireland for over a decade and currently holds a 35.2 per cent share of the market. Although a Sainsbury’s / Asda double act – with a combined market share of 34.4 per cent – would not quite overtake Tesco’s lead, it would certainly level the playing field,” Mr Berry said.

Sales

He believes if Sainsbury’s and Asda get the go ahead to join forces – the £12 billion merger will be subject to the scrutiny of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority – it could expand help to expand their customer base in the North.

Mr Berry said: “Asda remains particularly popular with families: nearly half of all Asda’s sales came from households with children in comparison to 30 per cent of sales at Sainsbury’s. However, city-dwellers tend to choose Sainsbury’s over Asda, 45 per cent of Sainsbury’s sales were clocked up in greater Belfast, while almost a third of sales at Asda came from this area.”

Asda currently has more stores than Sainsbury’s in the North but together both employ nearly 8,0000 people and the trade union Unite has called for legally binding guarantees to protect jobs in Sainsburys and Asda give if the merger is given the green light.

It is also warning that it is not just store jobs that could be impacted by the proposed merger according to the union which said there is also an issue about what might happened to staff who work in distribution centres and logistic functions.

Business chiefs in the North also have concerns that Sainsbury’s ambition to achieve at least “£500 million” in cost savings from the proposed merger could also pose a threat to some of both its and Asda’s suppliers in Northern Ireland.

The two supermarket groups source between £250 million to £300 million from suppliers and producers in the North and South each year.

Transformation

Roger Pollen, from the Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland, said the support from both Sainsbury’s and Asda to their supplier base in the North made a vital contribution to the local economy.

But Mr Pollen said he had concerns about how the merged group would achieve their targeted £500 million in cost savings.

“Where are these significant savings going to come from? The logical extension is that they are going to want to pay less and will that impact on suppliers here? We don’t know yet if because of the merger they will want to make savings in their supply chains – and that could be a worry for firms in Northern Ireland,” he said.

Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said the North’s retail industry is “undergoing seismic change” and the Sainsbury’s/Asda merger is indicative of far reaching changes taking place.

“This is more evidence of the ongoing transformation in the retail industry. Increasing operating costs, investment in digital and continued consumer demand for choice, value, convenience and quality shopping experiences mean that the retail industry of the future will look very different to today,” Mr Connolly said.