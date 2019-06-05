Ryanair’s emissions record, Sean Dunne US verdict, and bankers’ bonuses

Ryanair says it has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per passenger of any European airline as it releases figures detailing its impact on the atmosphere for the first time today. Barry O’Halloran reports on the Irish airline’s emissions figures.

A US jury has found against bankrupt property developerSean Dunne and his estranged wife Gayle Killilea over the illegal transfer of some assets to put them beyond the reach of creditors. Jurors awarded Mr Dunne’s US bankruptcy trustee, Richard Coan, €18.04 million, but found in favour of the defendants in relation to a number of other transfers. Christopher Hoffman reports from the courthouse in New Haven, Connecticut and looks back over how the case played out.

The Central Bank has warned the Government that an effective ban on bankers’ bonuses represents a “current and future risk” to the stability of the banking sector, with critical staff being poached by big tech companies and relocating British banks. Jack Horgan-Jones has the details.

Dunnes Stores has lost its Supreme Court appeal concerning the validity of laws under which the Revenue Commissioners later raised tax assessments of €36.5 million on the supermarket chain concerning certain plastic bags.

Barry O’Halloran also has a story on how an Irish-owned company is due to ask the British courts to enforce an eyewatering $9 billion (€8 billion) award against Nigeria’s government in a dispute over a gas processing plant that never got built.

In commercial property, Ronald Quinlan reports on the Jesuit Order is selling a 10-acre site in Ranelagh, Dublin 6 seeking offers over €55 million, while developer Paddy McKillen jnr’s Press Up Entertainment Group is to open a new restaurant in Dublin’s Docklands this autumn.

Finally, amid the rising cost of personal injury claims, Fiona Reddan considers the role of the legal profession and how it may be encouraging people to take claims they otherwise might not.