Royal College of Surgeons buys Shanahan’s building for €5m

The Royal College of Surgeons will strengthen its hold on the west side of Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green after agreeing to purchase the Georgian building occupied by the fine dining restaurant Shanahan’s on the Green.

The college is believed to have paid close to €5 million for the building, which has been trading as a steak house since 2000. It was previously known as Whites on the Green when it was run as a restaurant by owner Peter White.

Shanahan’s is operated by John Shanahan, who is based in Florida. The current annual rent of €240,000 is due to rise to €290,000 in 2019. The lease has another seven years to run.

Shanahan’s is located beside the main Royal College of Surgeons campus, which is spread over four buildings. The college is owner of a major commercial property portfolio in the city centre. Colm Luddy of CBRE handled the sale.