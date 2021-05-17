Row over property company comes before Commercial Court

A dispute involving a minority shareholder and the directors of a company with significant stakes in commercial property at Dublin Citywest Campus has been admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court.

The action concerns Oviedo Ltd, whose business includes the management of substantial commercial and residential property development at Citywest.

Swiss-registered Fulman Holdings SARL which owns 33.6 per cent of Oviedo, claims the board of Oviedo has been acting in an oppressive manner and in disregard of its shareholders’ rights and interests.

Questions

It claims the board has refused to answer questions it has put regarding the company’s business and assets, and has refused to allow an independent report and valuation of the company’s assets to be conducted.

Fulman’s action is against Brendan Hickey, Hugh Lynn, James Brian Davy, Kyran McLaughlin, Martin Naughton, all members of Oviedo’s board.

The proceedings are also against Davycrest Nominees, Lusaro Management Ltd, Neil Naughton, Fiona Naughton and Claire Hickey, against whom no allegations of wrongdoing have been made. They have been added in case the court needs to make orders in respect of Oviedo’s shares.

Fulman’s allegations are denied and the court heard that lawyers for Oviedo are considering bringing a pre-trial motion seeking to have the action dismissed.

Oviedo Ltd and the related Dave Hickey Properties (iom) Limited are notice parties to Fulman’s action.

The court heard Fulman was established in 2018 by a group of DHP shareholders who were concerned about steps proposed by the company, which it successfully opposed.

It claims non-cash assets, business and some 30 subsidiary firms of DHP were transferred to the related Oviedo Ltd in December 2020. It claims the board members of the two companies are the same persons.

The assets include shares in the Sugar Club in Dublin, commercial properties in Citywest, and a 40-acre site in Co Meath.

The transfer, it is claimed, put valued Oviedo’s business and assets at approximately €39 million. Fulman claims the true value is far higher.

Assets

It claims its efforts to obtain comprehensive information about Oviedo’s business and assets have been continuously rebuffed by the board.

Fulman says it even made an €80 million bid for Oviedo’s business and assets with a view to procuring the information it seeks.

Fulman also claims it is concerned by the Oviedo board’s proposals to sell the firm’s assets.

As a result, it has brought proceedings under Section 212 of the 2014 Companies Act, alleging its interests are being suppressed.

In what are complex proceedings, Fulman seeks various orders and declarations from the court including a declaration that the affairs of the company are conducted in a manner oppressive to Fulman.

Fulman also seeks an order directing the board of to make certain information and expert advice about its assets available to the members before any of the assets are sold.

This information would include whether the maximum valse is being obtained by the sale of the business as a going concern or by the sale of assets on a break up basis.

If necessary Fulman also seeks an order directing the respondents to transfer their shareholding to the applicant on such terms and conditions that the court may direct.

Mr Justice David Barniville said on Monday he was satisfied to admit the dispute to the Commercial Court list.

The judge was told there was consent between the parties for the matter to be entered into the list but there were issues between the parties concerning the making of directions in the case. After considering submissions from the sides, the judge adjourned the case to next month.