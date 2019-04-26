Ronan plans €350m residential development for Docklands

Developer Johnny Ronan has unveiled plans for a €350 million residential development in Dublin’s Docklands.

The 576-residential unit development for Spencer Dock is the developer’s largest foray into the market since he recommenced building after the crash.

Mr Ronan’s Spencer Place Ltd has lodged the plans with An Bord Pleanála as part of a consultation process with the appeals board under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) legislation.

Spencer Place is seeking to build on City Block 2, Spencer Dock, on a site bounded by Sheriff Street Upper to Wapping Street.

Mr Ronan’s application was one of seven large applications lodged with the board over five days under the Government’s fast-track planning rules.

Sheriff Street Lower

Oxley Holdings has lodged plans for 697 build-to-rent apartments at Connolly Station car park at Sheriff Street Lower.

Parsis Ltd has lodged plans with the appeals board for 144 apartments in Sutton. Outside the capital, Crodaun Developments Ltd has entered a consultation phase with the appeals board on its plan to construct 495 dwellings in Celbridge.

In Cork, Seamus and Evelyn Scally are to lodge planning for 118 build-to rent-apartments on a site in the city.

Also in Cork, HQ Developments are to seek planning for 302 residential units at Horgan Quay.

The seventh application is for a site at Oranmore, Oranhill, in Galway where Arlum Ltd is to seek planning for 212 units.