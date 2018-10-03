Rockefeller Group unit to buy Clerys with Paddy McKillen jnr

A unit of the Rockefeller Group has joined up with Paddy McKillen jnr’s Press-Up Entertainment to buy and redevelop the former Clerys department store in Dublin in a deal worth about €63 million, The Irish Times has learned.

New York-based real-estate firm Rockefeller Group’s majority-owned Europa Capital is understood to be lead investor in a three-member group that signed contracts this week to acquire the landmark Clerys building on O’Connell Street, from a consortium called Natrium.

Natrium, led by businesswoman Deirdre Foley, bought the department store for €29 million in June 2015 under controversial circumstances that resulted in the loss of 460 jobs.

Press-Up had previously reported to be in exclusive talks to buy Clerys. The third member of the group is a family office for private investors, called Core Capital. Rockefeller Group was sold by the eponymous American industrial, political and banking family to Japan’s Mitsubishi Estate almost two decades ago.

A spokesman for Natrium and spokeswoman for Press-Up declined to comment. Representative for Europa Capital were not in a position to comment, while efforts to secure comment from Core Capital’s managing director Derek McGrath were unsuccessful.

High-end retail

Natrium secured planning permission in late 2016 to redevelop Clerys on a 1.66-acre site, into high-end retail units, a boutique hotel, modern office space and entertainment and leisure facilities. The group hired real-estate agents Knight Frank earlier this year to sell the project with a guide price of more than €60 million.

US property fund Thor Equities, furniture retailer Ikea and shared office space group WeWork were also reportedly linked to the bidding process.

It is expected that Press-Up Entertainment, which operates about 30 businesses including the Dean Hotel in Dublin, the Wowburger franchise and the Stella Theatre in Rathmines, will take on the entertainment and hotel assets in the Clerys project.