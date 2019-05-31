Robbie Fox appeals permission to demolish Belluci’s in D4

Dublin restaurateur, Robbie Fox has put the brakes on plans to demolish his Belluci’s restaurant in Ballsbridge in a large redevelopment of the D4 site.

Earlier this month, Dublin City Council gave the go-ahead to Knockanore Properties to demolish the mixed-use building at 20 Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, in order to replace it with a development more than four times its size, including a new restaurant..

However, Robbie Fox, director of Bel and Bellucci (Ballsbridge) Ltd, has appealed the granting of permission to An Bord Pleanála.

Mr Fox operates a lease at the building for his Belluci’s restaurant and in his appeal, Mr Fox said the proposal, “which is predicated on the demolition of the entire Sweepstakes Centre, would require the extinguishment of the Belluci’s business which is completely unacceptable from our point of view”.

He said: “We have no objection in principle to the redevelopment of the site, particularly with the replacement of a suitable restaurant within which we would be happy to relocate our existing business, subject to agreement and terms.”

Mr Fox has told the appeals board that he has a number of issues with the physical layout, profile and operational constraints of the proposed alternative restaurant “which we believe should be taken into account by the board in deciding whether to grant, refuse or modify the terms of the decision to grant”.

The property is beside the Horse Show House pub and directly opposite the RDS.

Under the redevelopment plans, the existing two-storey building is to be replaced with a 111,890sq ft structure ranging in height from four to six storeys.

Consultants for Knockanore Properties, RPS, said that the application proposes “a well considered development of the site”.