Revenue clarifies how commercial property buyers can avail of lower stamp duty rate

The Revenue Commissioners has clarified how commercial property buyers who agreed to buy a property before October 11th can avail of the old lower rate of stamp duty.

Budget 2018 introduced a new higher rate of stamp duty of 6 per cent, and as noted in the Finance Bill 2017, published on October 19th, this new rate applies from the date of the budget, October 11th. However for transactions where there was a contract in place before this date, the lower rate of 2 per cent will apply provided that it is executed before January 1st 2018.

Now those qualifying for the lower rate, because their property acquisition had reached an advanced stage before the budget, can ensure they avail of this rate in one of two ways.

Firstly, the buyer can file a return through the e-stamping system, pay stamp duty at the rate of 6 per cent and be issued with a stamp certificate. Once the Finance Bill is enacted - likely to be in early December - the filer can then request a refund of the difference in the stamp duty paid between the 2 per cent and 6 per cent rates by amending the return and submitting the relevant documentation to Revenue.

Alternatively, buyers can avoid the higher rate altogether by filing their return and paying stamp duty at the rate of 2 per cent. While this means that they won’t be entitled to their stamp certificate, they should be able to get this in due course, as once the Finance Bill is enacted, Revenue says it will publish information on how the postponed stamp certificate can be obtained.