Return to past shopping glories unlikely

Queues outside Penneys should not be taken as barometer of future viability of high street

Shoppers in the Dundrum Town Centre during its first day of re-opening. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Shoppers in the Dundrum Town Centre during its first day of re-opening. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

 

Commercial landlords in the retail space will have watched the scenes from Penneys as it reopened last week with a certain amount of glee. As shopping centres in the State emerged from the lockdown yesterday, including the Dundrum Towncentre, they’ll now hope that consumers close their laptops and revert to form.

But a return to past glories seems unlikely as the Covid-19 crisis appears to have accelerated problems that were already festering. The share price of Dundrum Town Centre co-owner Hammerson is a decent proxy for investor sentiment towards the bricks and mortar retail sector.

In April 2007, before the global financial crash, Hammerson’s shares were trading at £16.52 while yesterday they were changing hands for just more than a quid.

So what has changed? Hammerson’s assets were valued at the end of 2007 at £7.3 billion while in December they were valued at £8.3 billion. Its net debt in 2007 was £2.49 billion while only six months ago it was £2.8 billion.

On the face of it, Hammerson’s fundamentals don’t appear to have shifted so substantially as to warrant a 94 per cent reduction in its share price.

However, consumer sentiment and shopping habits have moved dramatically in the meantime. Online shopping has only grown enormously in popularity while retail has had its fair share of setbacks over the past decade, particularly in the UK.

Hammerson’s future, therefore, may lie in its ability to shift focus to residential real estate near its retail assets, something it is planning property it owns in Dundrum, for example. This might have the dual benefit of providing a stream of new customers on the Towncentre’s doorstep.

Goodbody analyst Colm Lauder suggested in a recent analysis that its future lies in its ability “to reposition through disposals”.

Where this all ends is anyone’s guess but the long queue outside Penneys last week should not be taken as a barometer as to the future viability of the high street.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.