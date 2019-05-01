Retail investment at heart of Dublin’s IFSC guiding at €2.5m

Stephen McCarthy of Savills is guiding a price of €2.5 million for a high-profile retail investment comprising four ground-floor units on Custom House Square at the IFSC in Dublin 1.

All four units are fully let on long-term leases producing a combined passing rent of €228,500 per annum (exclusive).

Unit 3 is leased to the Bagel Factory at €82,500 per annum from August 2000. The unit is currently sublet to Subway & Burritos & Blues.

Unit 5A&B is leased to the Natural Bakery for a term of 10 years from November 2015 subject to a passing rent of €72,500 per annum.

Unit 5C is leased to Dunne & Crescenzi for a term of 25 years from 2001 subject to a passing rent of €38,500. The property is currently sublet to the Key Collection IFSC.

Unit 5D is leased to Boxx Barbers subject to a passing rent of €35,000 per annum.

All four units form part of a well-located commercial parade directly opposite the campus of the National College of Ireland, and immediately adjacent to the Mayor Street stop of the Luas red line.